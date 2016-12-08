Art show at SLO’s GALA Center staying open until after inauguration

The “OMG We Are All in This Together!” art show at GALA Center Gallery, 1060 Palm St., San Luis Obispo, has been held over until Jan. 21, the day after inauguration of the president-elect. This art show was quite popular, with over 200 people coming through the gallery on Nov. 4, during the last Art After Dark event for 2016. If you missed the show, people are continuing to visit, with the center open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday. The art show is rather like a memorial for people who are LGBT, as well as people who are concerned about how America may change for the worse.
The GALA Center is a well-established meeting place for progressive people, people who are marginalized and people who are underrepresented in society. At some point in the past eight years, many thought we were struggling for relevance — after all, the LGBT population had finally gained equal rights. Now, with hate and bigotry on the rise, and shadows of the civil rights movement returning, our purpose has certainly returned. The day after the national election, the GALA board wrote a letter to our members and supporters. GALA is a 501(c)(3) organization and donations to the center are much appreciated and tax-deductible.
Ethel Landers, Nipomo
