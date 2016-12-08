Santa Maria’s Chief Martin is a trustworthy law enforcement official

I spent 35 years with the Los Angeles Police Department. One assignment involved coordination with other Los Angeles County agencies to combat gang crime. The representative of the Los Angeles County sheriff was Cmdr. Ralph Martin. In this, I came to know him as a man of integrity, a professional leader committed to high standards.
When Martin became the chief in Santa Maria, I was encouraged for the city and its police department, clearly then in need of strong leadership. I’ve followed Chief Martin through the news media since, and continue to be impressed. The work of the Santa Maria Police Department, and especially its successes taking on gang problems and violence, is the most obvious public example of Martin’s effectiveness.
Chief Martin is a man to be trusted. He’s proven it by action. I am sure he considered all options, including Joe Tarica’s suggestions (“Santa Maria police, take note: Blue lies matter,” Dec. 3), before using the diversion of a false news release. The strategy worked, the community has been well served, and Martin has been transparent about his actions. Tarica and the news media should be assured that they can fully trust this man and the department he leads to do the right thing by law and for the common good.
Can the news media be likewise trusted?
Gary J. Brennan, Arroyo Grande
