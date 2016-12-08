Trump victory proves Americans have had enough of political correctness

America doesn’t need another “nice guy” at the helm. Nice people try to please everyone and offend no one. Nice presidents haven’t used tough love and have created irresponsible, entitled citizens.
Millions of Americans are fed up with political correctness. Progressives have pushed this agenda too far down Americans’ throats, and now they have been regurgitated from power. The Constitution protects no one from being offended, so suck it up, buttercups, and stop your whining.
Our Constitution protects our freedom of speech, but it does not shield you from all the consequences of exercising this right. Try using unrestrained speaking rights with your spouse and see how long the marriage lasts. I want to thank Colin Kaepernick, whose constitutional exercising turned off millions of NFL fans and opened their eyes to the progressive agenda. On Election Day, many said “this has gone far enough” and voted for Donald Trump.
A woman was put in charge of building Trump Tower. A woman ran his presidential campaign. These are not the actions of a misogynist.
I didn’t vote against Hillary Clinton. I voted against the socialist-leaning ideas and people that supported her.
Charlee Smith, Templeton
