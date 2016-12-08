Time to get over name-calling, move on as a country

With a Republican administration now being formed in Washington, this seems like a good opportunity to acknowledge the following:
Donald Trump, Mike Pence and everyone who joins them is racist, sexist, misogynistic, homophobic, Islamophobic, bigoted, intolerant, blah-blah.
There. This stipulation should allow Democrats, their willing accomplices in the news media, academics and countless government bureaucrats to save enormous amounts of ink, keystrokes and verbal hyperbole over the next four years.
That means we can now get on with bringing our country back from eight years of economic stagnation, international incompetence and social destructiveness.
Robert Olson, Arroyo Grande
