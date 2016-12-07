Chumash marine sanctuary would have many benefits for the Central Coast

4:32 Rep. Lois Capps says goodbye to the job that is "always about the people" Pause

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:19 Pismo Mayor Shelly Higginbotham says emotional goodbye during her final council meeting

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

4:33 Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

0:52 Tour a Mediterranean garden blooming in Morro Bay