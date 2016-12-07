Chumash marine sanctuary would have many benefits for the Central Coast

We are at a crossroads regarding the protection of our oceans of the world. We can do our part by supporting the establishment of the Chumash Heritage National Marine Sanctuary proposed off of our Central Coast waters. We are graced with some of the most beautiful shorelines in the world.
National marine sanctuaries are not only good for the environment, but they stimulate the economy. Restaurants, hotels, aquariums, boat tours, kayak operators, sport fishing, surfing and other forms of aquatic tourist activities all benefit from a clean and healthy ocean.
The results of the November election will make this task much more difficult. In the profound and prophetic words of Bob Dylan: “You better start swimming or you’ll sink like a stone, for the times they are a-changing.” This was true in 1964, and 52 years later, it is even more true.
It is imperative that we act now. Please go to tinyurl.com/CHNMSpetition and sign the petition. We are running out of time.
Frank DePasquale, Cambria
