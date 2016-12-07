‘Make America Good Again’: Working people have lost confidence in the economy

I grew up in one of those towns every pundit is now trying to understand.
Up through my father’s generation, men made a living industrially. The top employers of the region were a munitions factory, iron mines and chemical plants. There also was a good decade of good work for many when they were building a super mall and all its suburban appurtenances.
This was in New Jersey, a blue state, where politics were moderate and there was no strong distinction yet between middle class and working class. Most of the families in my neighborhood still had strong cultural ties to the European countries of recent ancestors — we were Italians, Poles, Germans, Irish and Dutch. Our dads knew how to use tools, run machines and fix broken appliances.
This was the 1970s, and no one had any idea they were living at the end or beginning of anything. Sacrifices were common but seemed small and temporary. You could still afford to go into the city to see a game and celebrate birthdays at a restaurant with white tablecloths.
And then everything started to change.
First at the speed of a slow leak there were layoffs and wage freezes, then there were some plant closures, then moms got jobs and never stayed at home again.
By the time I graduated college in the late ’80s, the gradual changes in the economy had taken on a permanence more profound than anyone wanted to realize. It was far too soon to accept that this was forever, or that future might no longer be a promise you could count on.
Cities that once thrived with work have died, and the people left behind have become a kind of hazy abstraction to national politicians.
My father last lost his job at age 45. He was a foreman at a plant that moved overseas, and when his unemployment pay ran out, he knew he was obsolete. There would never again be another good job for him. He ended up driving a limousine seven days a week, an injury to his ego that he could not hide. It did not matter that his humiliation was shared by so many other men like him. My father had lost his basic source of pride, which he had taken for granted, and now he had joined the company of the dispossessed.
This, as we now know, has happened everywhere in our country. Places that once thrived with work have died, and the people left behind when the work disappeared have become a kind of hazy abstraction to national politicians. The pundits say this is a block of voters that have been manipulated into ugly sentiments about race, and easily controlled by appeals to fear and resentment. No doubt some of this is true, but it really misses what’s behind the mobilizing dynamics of political rhetoric, whether spoken by Bernie Sanders or Donald Trump.
Because ultimately it’s not about crafting a political message or making promises. Working people, which is how my family and friends referred to their “demographic,” have lost confidence in themselves and subsequently have lost confidence in the country. Everyone seems to know this but won’t quite admit it so starkly. And it doesn’t just apply to white men and women. That’s a pundit’s way to explain certain voting trends, and it says nothing about what’s been happening to people of every race who once believed all you needed to be a good American was a good job.
What good are working people without work, or with work that keeps them always in a state of economic insecurity? That may seem like a rhetorical question, but whoever can turn it into more than an observation or as an opportunity to exploit, will have a chance at making America good again. Make America Good Again. That may not be politically inspiring, which is exactly why it matters.
Adam Hill represents the 3rd District on the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors.
Comments