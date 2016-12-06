Shelly Higginbotham thanks Pismo Beach for privilege of service

I would like to extend my gratitude to the citizens of Pismo Beach for the privilege of having served on the Pismo Beach City Council for the past 12 years. It has truly been one of the greatest experiences of my life.
Thank you to my family and friends who made sacrifices while I served. Thank you to those past and current elected officials who have supported, mentored me and were “excellent.” You know who you are.
Additionally, I would like to recognize and thank the dedicated public safety personnel who get up every day, putting their lives on the line and keeping us safe. Pismo Beach has an outstanding, professional staff that takes pride in their jobs and makes Pismo Beach an exceptional city. Well done!
Local government is the place where you can have the greatest impact on your community, and I would encourage anyone interested in making a difference to step forward and run for office or volunteer for an advisory body.
Shelly Higginbotham, Pismo Beach
