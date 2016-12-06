Thanks to Tribune editor for calling out hateful rhetoric

On behalf of the Community Affairs Council of the JCC-Federation of San Luis Obispo, I would like to officially thank your newspaper for your Nov. 26 article headlined “SLO County not immune to hate speech.”
The Tribune was bold yet appropriate in calling out the rise in hateful rhetoric. It is disheartening to see this rise in violently anti-Semitic statements, along with other offensive remarks toward cultural groups. We thank you for the attention turned toward this problem.
The council also thanks you for recognizing its existence, and we invite the community to learn more about us. We are a group of representatives from Jewish, educational, legal and diversity organizations working together to promote respect for differences in our county. The council is also in existence to serve as an organized voice against any acts of anti-Semitism or local discrimination.
The Council is here to be a resource to the community. Its current co-chairs are Rabbi Linda Bertenthal and attorney Abby Lassen. More information can be found online at www.jccslo.com/council.
We support all efforts that work toward San Luis Obispo County being a safe, beautiful and inclusive place to live.
Lauren Bandari, executive director, JCC-Federation of SLO
