Presidential election brings U.S.-Canadian relations to forefornt

The cartoon in the Nov. 11 letters section about Canada building a wall to keep Americans out is not so far-fetched.
Not only that, 4 out of 10 Americans want to build a wall (presumably to keep Canadians out, according to a Bloomberg poll midyear).
Now that Donald Trump is in, the Americans who said, in another poll, that they would consider moving to Canada if he became president are on the move — maybe.
So this dovetails with the book “Americanada? Cross Border Connections” that I’ve been working on for several years.
Also, I will give a free program Dec. 8 in SLO about how Americans and Canadians can understand each other better. Email me at billseavey@gmail.com or tweet @greenest1 for details. (Subject line: program).
William L. Seavey, Cambria
