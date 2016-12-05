Protesters of Trump’s election need a lesson in American history

It was disheartening — but not totally unexpected — to see the post-election protests and rioting. Of course, peaceful protests are a right in these United States, but as soon as property is damaged or people are injured, they become riots and are unlawful. It is interesting that these actions are undertaken by the very people who consider themselves to be the liberal arm of our country.
None of your articles or pictures bothered me until Nov. 12, when on page 6A, you showed a photo of a protester holding a sign reading “America was never great.” That young lady is an example of the poor education system in our country. This person should be taken to Normandy and shown the graves of the thousands of heroes who died making sure she had the right to protest without being executed.
Those men were part of the Greatest Generation from the greatest country that has ever existed, and that fact must be taught in our schools. These protesters should just be ignored.
Stanley D. Schaffer, Arroyo Grande
Comments