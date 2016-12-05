Let’s stop bickering amongst ourselves, take on the establishment

To those who write wanting us to calm down and not complain, I have several comments.
Your candidate did not win the majority of the votes — I was raised in a house by Republicans who stressed that the majority was one more than half.
As far as making posters and defaming your “man,” I was subject to many mean-spirited posters over the years of Barack Obama’s presidency. On one memorable weekend in San Francisco, these posters had the president with a Hitler-like mustache; others had him labeled and pictured as a monkey.
As for protesting, perhaps I am mistaken, but weren’t the tea party folks conservatives? If so, they protested a great deal during the early years of Obama’s presidency. Then they sold out to the moneyed elite.
Many voters, but not all, were angry at what they considered being short-changed by the system. Angry people rarely think logically and/or sanely. It’s the nature of the beast.
As long as we bicker amongst ourselves — red vs. blue — for crumbs off the table, the powerful elite, (re: “the establishment”) will continue to get their way as more money continues to trickle up to them.
Fred Raleigh, Paso Robles
