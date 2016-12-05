Letters to the Editor

December 5, 2016 9:17 PM

Let’s stop bickering amongst ourselves, take on the establishment

To those who write wanting us to calm down and not complain, I have several comments.

Your candidate did not win the majority of the votes — I was raised in a house by Republicans who stressed that the majority was one more than half.

As far as making posters and defaming your “man,” I was subject to many mean-spirited posters over the years of Barack Obama’s presidency. On one memorable weekend in San Francisco, these posters had the president with a Hitler-like mustache; others had him labeled and pictured as a monkey.

As for protesting, perhaps I am mistaken, but weren’t the tea party folks conservatives? If so, they protested a great deal during the early years of Obama’s presidency. Then they sold out to the moneyed elite.

Many voters, but not all, were angry at what they considered being short-changed by the system. Angry people rarely think logically and/or sanely. It’s the nature of the beast.

As long as we bicker amongst ourselves — red vs. blue — for crumbs off the table, the powerful elite, (re: “the establishment”) will continue to get their way as more money continues to trickle up to them.

Fred Raleigh, Paso Robles

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble fills the the Mission with holiday song

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos