December 5, 2016 9:16 PM

Democrats can’t explain Trump’s election despite his behavior

What Democrats can’t explain:

▪  The president-elect spent the last five years trying to prove that our first African-American president was not an American citizen.

▪  He refused to release his income tax returns.

▪  During the campaign he promised that if he won he would “lock up” his Democratic opponent.

▪  When the Russians and Wikileaks conspired to intervene in our electoral process, he welcomed their interference and added that he hoped they’d go after more of Clinton’s emails.

▪  The FBI director — a Republican — contradicted longstanding department protocol and policy by making public statements that implied illegal activities by the Democratic candidate.

▪  The president-elect made a campaign promise to turn a country that has always prided itself on being a “nation of immigrants” into a “gated community.”

▪  The president-elect stated during one debate that he would not commit to accepting the results of the voting process.

▪  The president-elect, on the eve of the voting itself, declared in a national TV message that “the election is rigged.”

▪  Finally, the president-elect received more than 2 million fewer votes than the Democratic candidate … and he is rewarded for this by walking into the White House.

This is what Democrats can’t explain.

Bob Pelfrey, San Luis Obispo

