Democrats can’t explain Trump’s election despite his behavior

What Democrats can’t explain:
▪ The president-elect spent the last five years trying to prove that our first African-American president was not an American citizen.
▪ He refused to release his income tax returns.
▪ During the campaign he promised that if he won he would “lock up” his Democratic opponent.
▪ When the Russians and Wikileaks conspired to intervene in our electoral process, he welcomed their interference and added that he hoped they’d go after more of Clinton’s emails.
▪ The FBI director — a Republican — contradicted longstanding department protocol and policy by making public statements that implied illegal activities by the Democratic candidate.
▪ The president-elect made a campaign promise to turn a country that has always prided itself on being a “nation of immigrants” into a “gated community.”
▪ The president-elect stated during one debate that he would not commit to accepting the results of the voting process.
▪ The president-elect, on the eve of the voting itself, declared in a national TV message that “the election is rigged.”
▪ Finally, the president-elect received more than 2 million fewer votes than the Democratic candidate … and he is rewarded for this by walking into the White House.
This is what Democrats can’t explain.
Bob Pelfrey, San Luis Obispo
