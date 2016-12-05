Liberals have no one to blame but themselves for Donald Trump’s election

Democrats are wondering how Trump won this surprising victory. Who is to blame? Liberals have no one to blame but themselves. They totally disregarded the blue-collar, hard-working white American.
The middle-class worker has seen his family income drop year after year during the Obama years. They are seeing their health care costs under Obamacare skyrocket, while the poor pay nothing for their health care. Bad trade deals have sent millions of American jobs abroad. Donald Trump tapped into this frustration.
So Trump won the rust-belt states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Mitt Romney got only 55 percent of the white vote four years ago. Trump got 68 percent of the white vote. That is a substantial change. Whites rejected Hillary Clinton in huge numbers.
How about the minorities? Even though Obama begged the blacks to save his legacy, over 1.1 million fewer blacks voted in this election than four years ago. Plus, a higher percentage of black voters went for Trump than for Romney. A higher percentage of Hispanics also voted for Trump than Romney four years ago. And this is the big one … more Democrats voted for Trump than any Republican candidate in decades.
Melvin de la Motte, San Luis Obispo
