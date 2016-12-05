Voter isn’t ready to give up anger about Donald Trump’s election

Unlike Joe Tarica (“10 ways we can put the anger behind us and move ahead together,” Nov. 13), I’m not ready to give up my anger about the election. (What kind of system is it where a candidate wins the vote by over 2 million and still loses?)
Trump ran a campaign based on fear and bigotry, and now the nation is reaping what he sowed in the form of a torrent of hate crimes in his name following the election. Rather than condemn these crimes, he has said nothing. Instead, on Nov. 13, he sent out a series of self-congratulatory tweets and ones complaining about his treatment by The New York Times. It’s always all about narcissistic Trump.
And if one turns to his policies — and I’ll mention just one in this letter — Trump plans to turn the United States into a pariah nation, as reports are already circulating that he is looking for a quick way out of the Paris climate accord, despite the existential threat to the planet caused by climate change. Trump is a disaster for the nation and the world.
Rick Derevan, Atascadero
Comments