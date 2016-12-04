Give Donald Trump — and America’s future — a chance

1:14 What will happen to Diablo Canyon after it closes? Pause

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

0:37 Watch a simulation of an 8.0 earthquake striking California

1:15 The Tribune's 2016 County Football Player of the Year Christian Erickson reflects on season, future

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:33 Fashions from SLO County's past now on display

0:39 Tour a recently remodeled Pismo Beach condo

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado