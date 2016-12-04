Give Donald Trump — and America’s future — a chance

Our poor country suffered through eight years of an incompetent like George Bush and through another 8 years of an even more incompetent Barack Obama. The pendulum swung from far right to far left.
I ask all of you protesters who are throwing around your venomous slogans of hate and division to at least give Donald Trump a fair chance. I believe he will bring the country about on a path toward the center of the political spectrum. Neither one on the fringes will ever be pleased with what he does, but maybe, just maybe, he will be able to heal some of the heated divisions those previous two dunderheads have created.
Remember what our Founding Fathers said: “United we stand.” That simple slogan has kept us together for more than 200 years.
Very soon, we will be facing the most dangerous period in our history — nuclear weapons in the hands of fringe nations that are trying to destroy us. God Bless America — and save us from our radical fringes.
R.L. Hyde, Morro Bay
Comments