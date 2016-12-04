Fed up with unconstitutional actions from the Democrats

Wake up.
I’m a white, male voter with a college degree, and I suppose those facts make me a part of the “intolerables” and the “nonmajority” that proudly elected a nonpolitician as the next president of the United States. I support legal minority rights, and encourage the aspirations of all legally present in the United States. I view men who abuse women as cowards. I also did not riot when my constitutional rights were being stomped on, I voted. I’ve read much since the election that speaks to us being a divided nation. Is it lies or truth that unify us?
We have heard such profound statements as “we have to pass the bill so you can find out what’s in it” (Nancy Pelosi on the Affordable Care Act), or “what difference does it make” (Hillary Clinton, Senate hearings on Benghazi), or President Barack Obama’s hip shoot reaction when a policeman arrested a professor who was entering a building through a window at night.
Additionally, we’ve had presidential actions that have been judged as unconstitutional. I do not accept that it’s racism to insist that our immigration laws be enforced, and that we intentionally continue to be a nation of a legislated constitution, and not mob violence.
Richard Carroll, Cambria
