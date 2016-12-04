Trump voters may not be racist, but they are stained by him nonetheless

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO Pause

1:15 The Tribune's 2016 County Football Player of the Year Christian Erickson reflects on season, future

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

2:58 Dakota Access pipeline protesters give their reasons for joining Standing Rock

0:58 12 cute dogs waiting for homes at the SLO County animal shelter

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

2:20 Can extreme distance running actually harm the heart?

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

1:27 Papini police dispatcher: 'She is heavily battered'