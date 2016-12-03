A little effort by everyone could help keep Central Coast beautiful

Regarding “Central Coast is beautiful — but not free of garbage,” (Letter to the Editor, Nov. 20): I agree with the letter writer.
May I make a suggestion?
I take walks in my neighborhood for exercise. Recently, I have started to voluntarily pick up trash at the end of my walk. I make use of an excellent long-handled grabber (purchased online) to do the job. I realize that this small effort of mine is merely a drop in the bucket, but if enough people take action, it may at least alleviate the littering problem on our streets.
It is excellent exercise for the fingers and for coordination. I also find this positive action therapeutic in these troubling times.
Mei-Ling L. Liu, Arroyo Grande
