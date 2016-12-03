Cal Poly PAC should cancel psychic medium’s event

I think of a university as a center of enlightenment, reason, science and learning. Why then, is the Cal Poly Performing Arts Center hosting “Psychic Medium & Author John Edward” on Jan. 19? As a scientist and community member, I find it offensive and demeaning to the reputation of the university with which the PAC is so closely identified.
Self-identified psychic mediums are frauds and con artists who prey upon people who are vulnerable on account of bereavement or loneliness. They operate on the fringes of the law in many states, and in violation of the law in others.
This is not harmless entertainment, for it aims to draw in vulnerable innocents and empties their wallets. It is a corporate event for the enrichment of John Edward McGee Jr., who openly advertises his ability to communicate with the dead, and who sells $137 “Evolve” tickets for which the buyer gets an extra 30 minutes with the self-professed medium — time that the emotionally suffering victim hopes will be spent relaying some message of reassurance from a deceased loved one to him or her personally.
We must not be enablers of fraud. The Cal Poly PAC should cancel this event.
George Drastal, San Luis Obispo
