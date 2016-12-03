Drive-thru pharmacies have an important purpose

Lon Allan, I couldn’t agree with you more about the intrusion of advertising on our electronic communication systems and disappearance of local stores — described in your Nov. 29 article (“Quit trying to sell me stuff online”).
But we part ways when it comes to drive-thru windows at pharmacies. This service is of great value to many who have ambulatory limitations. Many pharmacies are located at the back of the store, and there isn’t always a motorized cart available. I know folks who drive great distances to take advantage of drive-thrus because of that and the long waits to fill prescriptions at their local pharmacy. How the store handles the fairness of who gets served first is another story.
Kathleen Bellefontaine, chairperson, San Luis Obispo County Commission on Aging
Comments