Kristen Barneich thanks voters for City Council seat

Thank you to the citizens of Arroyo Grande for your votes on Nov. 8 and helping me retain my seat on the City Council. I’m excited to be able to continue to work hard for this great town.
I would be remiss if I did not thank my amazing, selfless volunteers on my campaign committee. I could not have done it without them. These wonderful people walked over 6,000 houses, called hundreds of voters, installed over 300 signs, helped with campaign events, graphic design, social media, photography, moral support and generous donations. It takes a village, and I’m absolutely humbled by their support.
I’m proud to have run a positive and hardworking campaign, and it was an honor to work with such generous, passionate and downright nice people. Additionally, if anyone has questions or comments about the city of Arroyo Grande, please feel free to email me at kbarneich@arroyogrande.org. Thank you again for your continued support!
Kristen Barneich, Arroyo Grande
