Tribune letter writer doesn’t understand the word ‘democracy’

I felt compelled to respond to Danna Weidner’s letter (“It’s time to come together after this divisive election”) in the Nov. 16 Tribune. She states that “protesters don’t understand the word ‘democracy.’ ” Perhaps she should look up the word herself. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines it as “government by the people; esp: rule of the majority.” The last I looked, Donald Trump did not win the election by the majority — Hillary Clinton did. Mr. Trump won by the very “rigged” system that he railed against for the latter part of the campaign. Therefore, Weidner’s statement referring to the minority of voters not being able to accept the results is inaccurate. The minority of the voters are in fact accepting the results, it’s the majority who are not wanting to accept the results, and, just maybe, rightly so.
I will agree that the election is over and the results are what they are. But people still have the right to voice their opinion. They should do it peacefully, of course, but they still have that right.
Perhaps it really is time to take another look at our “rigged” system and really make it one person, one vote, majority wins.
George Boosz, Paso Robles
Comments