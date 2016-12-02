Protests in San Luis Obispo bring voice to things that matter

My teenage daughter and I were a part of both downtown marches in San Luis Obispo.
Before the second march began, the chief of police addressed the crowd, and it was exactly what was needed at that time, respect for our right to assemble and protest, firmness that the story coming out of the march be the one we wanted told. My daughter and I are now calmer than we were two weeks ago, but she remains a little frustrated. After all, it’s people of voting age, people like me, who let this happen. Since the march, we’ve been reading about the actual people who helped elect Mr. Donald Trump, and it turns out that most of them, too, are frustrated. Disenfranchised. We do get that.
The slogan on the sign I carried was taken from a quote by Dr. Martin Luther King. It read, “I will not be silent about things that matter.” I marched, and will continue to march, for civil liberties, especially the rights to equal treatment and bodily integrity. I marched because I just became a more dedicated steward of the environment, and I marched because my child is a little afraid of the next four years. As am I.
Mignon Khargie, San Luis Obispo
