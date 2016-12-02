Hoping for the sake of the nation that Trump rises to challenge

Like the president, I am suspending judgment on Donald Trump.
I hope he rises to the position he has been entrusted with. I did not support him, although I am in the demographic of angry white men who flocked to his side. I was a “never Trumper,” and my side lost.
I voted for Barack Obama, twice. His recovery plan — what he got through Congress — left me holding a very empty bag. Good for Wall Street, not so good for me.
I disliked Hillary Cinton from the beginning and supported Bernie Sanders, but that was not to be. If anything was rigged in this election, it was the Democratic National Committee.
Now I hope Trump’s better angles come home to roost. His position on immigration, climate change and health are most concerning. Not that they will affect me in my lifetime. I might see some benefit from a Trump economic boom, I’ll wait and see if he can make a beneficial hard right turn in the U.S. economy in a couple of years, unless he takes us into war. Even that would be OK, if the war he wages is against climate change. We will see — in four years, (really only about two years till the campaign starts again) how well he does. I hope, for the sake of the country, Trump supporters don’t choke on their choice.
David Deick, Atascadero
