Workshop this Saturday to discuss race is already full

I echo the sentiments of Mary Donnelly (“Let’s shine a light on hate speech,” Dec. 1). The column by Tribune Executive Editor Sandy Duerr emphasized how important it is to do what we can to counteract hate speech and hate acts, whenever/however we can!
In reference to the R.A.C.E. Matters workshop this Saturday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, however, our steering committee needs to emphasize that this workshop is FULL at this point. We appreciate the interest and enthusiasm, but will have to ask people to keep in touch with us on our Facebook page (R.A.C.E. Matters-SLO County) and stay tuned for future workshops, events and actions. You may also email us at race.matters.slo@gmail.com to be put on a mailing list for future events.
Thank you.
Steering Committee, R.A.C.E. Matters-SLO County
