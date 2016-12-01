Social media and fake news are dumbing down our democracy

“A majority of U.S. adults — 62 percent — get news on social media, and 18 percent do so often, according to a new survey by Pew Research Center.”
And that will be the downfall of democracy as we once knew it.
Disclaimer: I am not on social media, and I recognize that I’m in the “YUGE” minority because of it. I also recognize that because I’m not on social media, I’m somewhat insulated from fake news, gossip that purports to be news, and personal opinions claiming to be in the know. Like it or not, social media has given rise to individuals incapable of, or unwilling to, discern fact from fiction — objective versus subjective.
Throughout the political season, I often removed myself from political discussions for one simple reason. I was easily able to spot the individuals who, having their political views shaped and reinforced by the news/social media most resembling their already-established opinions, attempted to inform me about the “truth” of things. Critical thinking was in short supply.
Impartiality is out there. You just have to be willing to go find it! Biased information isn’t news. Biased information is an attempt to dumb down our populace.
And it appears to be working.
Jeri Luther, Templeton
