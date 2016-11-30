Seniors, reach out to local counselors for help with Medicare

I agree with your recent Washington Post column (“Getting the most out of Medicare,” Nov. 26) that Medicare is complicated. It mentions seeing a counselor from the State Health Insurance Assistance Program to get help understanding Medicare. In California, the program is the Health Insurance Counseling and Advocacy Program, or HICAP.
When I was nearing age 65, I reached out to our local HICAP and was so impressed that I became a local Medicare counselor. There are volunteer counselors like myself throughout our Central Coast ready to give unbiased information. HICAP is government-funded, and is a free service with nothing to sell. Contact HICAP at 805-928-5663 or go to www.centralcoastseniors.org/hicap to learn about their services and get an appointment.
Scott Smith-Cooke, San Luis Obispo
