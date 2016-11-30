Thank you to those who gave time, auction items to Camp Fire

On behalf of the board of directors and the children who participate in Camp Fire Central Coast of California clubs and summer camps, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to our local businesses, individual community members and a team of wonderful Cal Poly students from the recreation, parks and tourism administration department for their support of our annual Hollyberry Dinner, Reverse Drawing, Live and Silent Auction Fundraising Benefit, which was held Nov. 14. Their generous donations of time and auction items for our silent and live auctions provided a very successful fundraiser for Camp Fire and a fun evening of entertainment for all who attended.
Young people want to shape the world. Camp Fire provides the opportunity to find their spark, lift their voice and discover who they are as they “light the fire within!”
Thank you all for helping us make a positive impact in the lives of local youths on the Central Coast.
Shari McCarthy, Camp Fire Central Coast board member, Arroyo Grande
Comments