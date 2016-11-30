MacSuperstore closure a tale of small business vs. corporations

I just received an email today from Shane, the owner of the MacSuperstore in San Luis Obispo. He stated that he just couldn’t make it profit-wise after years of fighting the corporate Apple people and announced he was closing his store. Shortly after he opened his store, Apple deserted small Apple sellers and decided they could make more money even faster if they opened up their own glitzy stores to, in effect, seduce prospective customers to their own stores rather than having them stop by a store like Shane’s.
All Apple computer users that bought their computers somewhere else and then dropped by Shane’s store for help are at least partially responsible for his decision, I believe. We must support our local businesses. We lose something precious in our local communities when stores such as Shane’s must close due to corporate pressure.
I don’t know where I will go now for any help that doesn’t require an appointment and charges. I was one of Shane’s first customers. It is like a good friend that has moved away.
Jerry Davis, Los Osos
