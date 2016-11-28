SLO County Transit Authority should bring buses back to downtown Templeton

Dear Regional Transit Authority:
Will you please start stopping in downtown Templeton, as you did 10 years ago?
Lots of people have to walk many, many blocks to the nearest bus stop in Templeton, and we didn’t use to have to.
If you won’t run your buses through Templeton, please tell us why not — we really want to know!
Meanwhile, thank you for at least stopping at Twin Cities Hospital and the Templeton Park and Ride. Otherwise we’d have to walk all the way to Paso Robles, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo.
One more suggestion:
While Highway 101 ramps are being worked on and your buses are going through downtown Templeton, can you please stop at the bus stops that were used 10 years ago?
Thanks again for “at least stopping in Templeton.” We hope you will continue to at least do that.
David E. Murray, Templeton
Comments