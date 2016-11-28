The Electoral College adds insult to injury for ‘liberals’

Mr. Craig:
You’ve got it wrong (“Suck it up, liberals, forget about Calexit,” Nov. 11). Yes, we “liberals” are disappointed, even disgusted, at the thought of Donald Trump as the president for the next four years. What we find so unacceptable isn’t that Hillary Clinton lost; it’s that she won the majority of votes, but lost the election due to that unfair and anachronistic institution: the Electoral College.
So we’re not just burdened with a tasteless, egomaniacal trainwreck for a president, but the majority of us didn’t vote for him.
Get a clue, Mr. Craig.
Cindy Wilson, Creston
