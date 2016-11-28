Any Obamacare replacement should keep popular aspects

First of all, I’d like to give my perspective: I’m a 25-year-old in my second year of physician assistant school. This topic is very relevant to me as I am a future health care provider, I’m approaching that ripe age of 26 where I will no longer be under parental coverage, and I spent significant time studying the Affordable Care Act for my health policy class.
At first sound, the talk of “repealing” Obamacare was quite concerning to me, but it is important to note that this doesn’t mean abolishment. The main success of Obamacare was reducing the rate of the uninsured. No political party would benefit from squashing that success, and I would hope that the Trump administration would continue the efforts to further decrease the rates. Furthermore, the rising cost of premiums is a major issue, and I agree that “unchaining” health care from Washington could establish a competitive market, potentially lowering insurance costs.
In replacing Obamacare, it would be wise to incorporate popular aspects, such as parental coverage until 26 and birth control coverage, and also establish incentives for the uninsured to enroll.
Peter May, San Luis Obispo
