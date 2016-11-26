Here’s hoping that Lois Capps’ replacement has mind of their own

One could understand the need for Lois Capps to wear a name tag as shown in the Nov. 19 front-page photo (“For Lois Capps, this is what it’s like to pack up and leave after decades in Congress”).
Who is she? What has she done, other than since 1993 produce a roughly 80-0 (give or take) record of voting with her “D” colleagues.
Nothing salient there.
Unfortunately, there are too many politicians from this state and the beltway with that kind of voting record.
So let’s hope her replacement has a mind of their own.
Ken Sutliff, Cambria
