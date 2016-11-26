Congratulations on clear, concise explanation for Trump’s presidential win

I want to congratulate Mr. Charles Bird for his letter published in Nov. 19’s Tribune (“Presidential election was one for NASCAR crowd”).
In far fewer than 100 words, he provided a clearer, more concise explanation for why Donald Trump was elected president than has any of the so-called pundits and experts who appear regularly in the paper’s pages.
The arrogance, condescension and disdain revealed in his few words encapsulate the liberal view of the working and middle classes who were, to state the obvious, fed up with that attitude. “TV Americans” and “rednecks” may not meet Mr. Bird’s and his fellow liberals’ standards for holding the franchise but, thank God, they do and they have spoken. The question now is will the left listen to that voice.
Russ Surber, Paso Robles
