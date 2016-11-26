Protests are fine, but don’t hinder movement of other people

Regarding Wendy Deaton-Carsel’s letter “No, we won’t ‘get over it’ ” (Nov. 16), I am not “offended” by anti-Trump protests. But when the protesters commit violence or destruction of property, or hindrance of other’s movement, we move from exercising free speech to crimes committed.
You wrote, “we will not roll over and accept Trump and his hatred,” implying that we who voted for Mr. Donald Trump are for hatred or bigotry. No, I and many others, according to voter testimony, voted for Trump not because we like him but simply because we feel Mrs. Hillary Clinton surpassed him as “the most unqualified candidate.” Yes, I, like you, see Mr. Trump as offensive; however, I do not see him as a criminal, which I believe Mrs. Clinton has been shown to be.
In supporting our First Amendment right to speak and (peaceably) protest you wrote, “The Holocaust happened because people accepted such steps that unleashed bigotry and hatred until 6 million people were murdered.” So tell me, where was the opportunity to exercise their right to free speech and protest for the over 60 million babies aborted since Roe v. Wade? Ronald Reagan said, “I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”
Are you for abortion?
Vince Silva, Arroyo Grande
