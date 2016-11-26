Protests are fine, but don’t hinder movement of other people

0:06 Police: Armed man robs Atascadero Walgreens store Pause

2:05 A history of medical marijuana in San Luis Obispo County

2:05 Pot operations turned California Valley into 'a circus'

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

4:44 How will history remember Fidel Castro?

1:25 Colin Kaepernick talks starting, feels 'no pressure' to sign new deal

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's Disease?

1:35 Players join quarterback Colin Kaepernick in racial injustice protest