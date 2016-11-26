Environment will have an ally in Congress with Salud Carbajal

The results of the 2016 presidential election do not change the fact that the impacts of climate change are already upon us and that we as a country must continue to come together to address this crisis. We are ready to get back to work, and we are so pleased to have leaders like Salud Carbajal heading to Congress to fight climate change, protect treasured public lands and ensure all communities have access to clean air and water.
Carbajal is an experienced environmental champion. He has led efforts to pass a climate action plan and supported the first large-scale solar project in Santa Barbara County. He has also defended California’s pristine Central Coast from fracking and offshore drilling and has been a part of President Barack Obama’s Local Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience.
We were proud to stand with Salud Carbajal during his campaign, and we look forward to working with him to protect our air, water, land and wildlife for future generations.
Sarah Rose, CEO of the California League of Conservation Voters, and Gene Karpinski, president of the League of Conservation Voters
