Media bias is dividing America and eroding trust in the news

Most U.S. news organizations have evolved from serious fact-based reporting to what is now opinion-based reporting designed to entertain and push their own agendas. Our country is becoming more divided, and I am convinced the news media is a major factor in the current levels of hostility. Coverage is often disproportionate with more time on stories that are controversial and divisive. Journalists further fuel the flames by skewing their stories with their own leading questions or biased comments. Both conservative and liberal news does this. With little regard to the impact on public opinion and discourse, this bias does a disservice to our nation.
The news media should not be a propaganda arm for a political party or candidate. Media executives, journalists, producers and writers should not be in the business of skewing the facts to push their own agenda and sensationalize news. They are losing our trust and should make changes to report objectively, be transparent of their political leanings and clearly delineate between hard news and entertainment.
Michael L. Smith, Paso Robles
