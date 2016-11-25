Why has there been no progress in revitalizing Oceano’s downtown?

0:47 Gobble Wobble Fun Run kicks off Thanksgiving festivities Pause

0:31 On election night, Heidi Harmon shared her goals for SLO

0:43 A look at the fire damage at Giuseppe's restaurant in Pismo Beach

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"

3:20 2016 ends with three supermoons

1:11 Free again: Bald eagle spreads her wings, returns to the Central Coast wild