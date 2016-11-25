Why has there been no progress in revitalizing Oceano’s downtown?

I have lived in the area since 1988 and owned residential and rental property in Oceano. Since that time, there has always been a plan to revitalize “downtown Oceano,” the area of Front and 19th streets. Other than new curbs, gutters and sidewalks, there has been nothing significant done by the county.
The local property owners and business owners have improved individual properties: St. Francis CDC, The Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, Sylvester’s, Efren’s Deli.
The Oceano Depot is a nonprofit renovation, which is of minimal visual impact to the community. Lynn Compton pledging $2,000 for continuing funding of the Depot does not address the issues identified in the Nov. 5 article about Pier Avenue (“What’s the difference between Oceano and Laguna Beach? Residents say neglect”). The more appropriate question is: Why is this important roadway to the beach not getting county and state dollars for maintenance?
Oceano has a community services district; why are they not addressing this issue? We should require our CSD and county to do the maintenance on Pier Avenue as they do in the campgrounds and beaches and other tourist- and revenue-producing areas. Oceano is a diverse community with great potential. It is important that the coastal beauty not be taken for granted nor forgotten.
Kathryn Lorbiecki, Arroyo Grande
