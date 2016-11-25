Letters to the Editor

If the snake oil doesn't kill us, we can reverse it Nov. 6, 2018

So the silver-tongued snake oil salesman rolls into town with his shiny wagon (jet), and he is plenty smart enough to sell his snake oil. A lot of people, but less than half, get swindled and take some home. After continuing to force the snake oil down and getting sicker than dogs, they finally realize the con — but the silver-tongued liar is long gone.

If his concoction does not kill us, the first course of treatment for the ongoing sickness is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2018.

Jim Lynett, Paso Robles

