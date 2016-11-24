This ‘leftie’ can’t get behind Donald Trump

I consider myself a “leftie” but cannot get behind a racist, xenophobic, misogynist President-elect Trump (“Lefties should get behind Trump,” Nov. 16) — a man who selects Steve Bannon as his chief White House strategist and senior counselor.
As W. R. Cole stated in another letter to the editor (“Democrats failed majority of Americans who support liberal ideas,” Nov. 16), a majority of Americans voted for Hillary, and a majority of Americans support a more progressive agenda than Trump espouses.
I will not burn, fight, shoot or turn into a Neo-Nazi. Instead, I will thoughtfully and peacefully protest and do all that I can to keep this country on a progressive path forward.
Bob Lindquist, Arroyo Grande
