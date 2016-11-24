Obama, Clinton need to stand up for peaceful transfer of power

More than a week has passed since the presidential election, and the country has been inundated with so called protests over the result of the election. The protests have, on many occasions, erupted into riots, and so far we have heard no calls from our serving president, our attorney general or the defeated presidential candidate calling for calm and for the protesters to “stand down.” Are these “leaders” ever going to step forward and call for a peaceful constitutional transfer of power?
Frank Miccoli, Paso Robles
