Progressives, independents: Keep the energy, but don’t become hateful

Progressives. Liberals. Independents.
Two things: The Electoral College can be challenged. As I write this, Hillary is more than 1 million votes ahead of him, and her lead keeps growing. I keep that on the tip of my tongue in any conversation. It matters a lot. There is NO alt-right “mandate.”
Next is our tendency to question and parse our every word and action. For now, our politicians, strategists, and spokespeople need to be very precise and eloquent. The rest of us just need to keep the energy going. I love our inclination for independent thought — at most other times, it is a strong point. Right now, however, the floodwaters are coming in under our door and we need to throw anything we have at it. And just keep piling it on.
The hardest part will be doing this without falling victim to the hatred we oppose. But if we don’t do all we can against it, we will all be drowning in it.
God Bless America. Namaste.
Jeanne Kinney, San Luis Obispo
Comments