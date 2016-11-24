Disagree with Donald Trump? Support organizations in jeopardy

If you are against racism, donate to the Southern Poverty Law Center to fight bigotry and hate crimes.
If you believe in the Constitution, donate to the ACLU.
If you believe in reproductive rights and health care for women, donate to Planned Parenthood. Ninety-seven percent of the work goes toward birth control, family planning, cervical and breast cancer screenings.
If you disagree with Trump that climate change is a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese, donate to environmental groups. Consider volunteering your time to nonprofits that fight for human rights and for the environment.
If you believe that women’s health care should be covered by health insurance and that Planned Parenthood should be funded, call, email or write to Republicans Paul Ryan and Mitch McConnell and tell them so. On Nov. 13 on CNN, Paul Ryan refused to answer Jake Tapper when asked if a new health care bill would cover birth control for women.
It’s important to let Washington, and minorities who are rightfully fearful at present, know that America stands for diversity, inclusivity, fairness, and love.
Priscilla Herzog, Atascadero
