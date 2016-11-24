Letters to the Editor

November 24, 2016 7:17 PM

Many thanks to the person who found car keys in San Luis Obispo

Recently, I was at the nail salon at the corner of Marsh Street and Johnson Avenue in SLO. When I was ready to leave, I could not find my car keys anywhere. They weren’t in my purse, on the counter, floor — anywhere. In checking my car, Michelle, my nail technician, saw them on the dashboard under the windshield.

The car was unlocked with a half tank of gas. After finding my keys, rather than steal my car, a good person placed them where they could be found.

Thank you to that unknown person. SLO truly is a lovely place to live.

Jean Arndt, San Luis Obispo

