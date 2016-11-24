Wilshire Hospice offers incredible support during final weeks, beyond

Many people may be unaware, as I was, of the incredible support offered by hospice services to a patient and family during the last six months of life, or longer if appropriate.
We connected with Wilshire Hospice by chance, a short while before my 94-year-old mother’s health began to decline rapidly. The wonderful staff worked with and supported my mother and the family every step of her journey, enabling her to spend her final weeks in her own home in peaceful surroundings, and die a pain-free, natural death as she had wished.
Everyone who came to the house was kind, caring, and highly competent. Services included frequent RN and LVN visits, ordering of appropriate medications and equipment, home health aid care, weekly visits (respite for caregivers) from a lovely volunteer and even fine musicians.
Hospice was on call 24/7, and follow-up care for the family continued after Mom’s death. I have heard good things about other local hospices, but can wholeheartedly recommend Wilshire from personal experience.
Meredith Moraine, Shell Beach
Comments