How did billionaire Donald Trump win the working class?

1:31 Husband hopes for safety measures at Wellsona intersection Pause

1:22 Fire breaks out at SLO Brew in downtown San Luis Obispo

0:56 Watch baby flamingos being cute at Atascadero's Charles Paddock Zoo

2:20 Arroyo Grande teen shares story that inspired 'Grey's Anatomy' episode

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

0:39 Tour Jim Harlow's agave garden in Templeton

1:31 Cal Poly's Tim Walsh, Dano Graves react to win over Northern Colorado

0:15 An explosive way to get a bottle of sparkling wine ready for sale

1:57 Los Osos couple get married on Lifetime reality show "Little Weddings"