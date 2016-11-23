Letters to the Editor

November 23, 2016 8:52 PM

Donald Trump victory proves presidential election was rigged

Donald Trump kept on asserting at his campaign rallies that the presidential election is rigged. I disagreed with him. Clearly, I was wrong.

The election was undoubtedly rigged. Otherwise how could Trump possibly have won?

Zaf Iqbal, San Luis Obispo

