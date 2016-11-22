Morro Bay mayoral candidates took time to speak with curious kid

Now that the election is over I wanted to make some comments about the three mayoral candidates in Morro Bay. My 9-year-old son, Odin, grew interested in the election when he saw signs around the neighborhood. To learn more, I suggested he might be able to interview them for a school project.
Before the election, all three candidates made themselves available for my son and his list of questions. Some were about their hobbies and others were about the future of Morro Bay. In a time of division and strife, I was amazed by the generosity, warmth and knowledge each candidate shared with Odin. He learned about the complexity of water reclamation as well as stories of bike crashes and other mishaps from their own childhoods. He also learned how, even as a kid, his questions and concerns were welcomed.
I feel grateful to live in a community where Tina Metzger, Betty Winholtz and Jamie Irons live and share their passion to make this town a better place. All are heroes in our book!
Paul Grafton, Morro Bay
