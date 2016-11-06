Letters to the Editor

November 6, 2016 7:40 PM

Please read your sample ballots before voting

In the recent letter from Mr. Bob Anderson regarding his support for a candidate for the Port San Luis Harbor Commission, he made a mistake (“Port San Luis Harbor District Commission needs Bob Vessely,” Oct. 26).

There are three, not two, positions to be elected with four candidates in the running. Mr. Vessely is one of the candidates, as am I. As such, I encourage all voters to read the candidate statements printed in the sample ballot of all candidates for local offices. These statements, hopefully, give voters our positions on the pertinent issues facing the public entity we hope to represent.

Jim Blecha, Commissioner, Port San Luis Harbor District

