Tribune should cover both presidential candidates’ faults equally

I’m trying to figure out why you would take up so much space in your newspaper to endorse Hillary Clinton when it was beyond obvious due to your uneven coverage of the two candidates in this race. The number of negative articles about Donald Trump vs. those about Clinton has been painfully obvious.
What would have been proper journalism all along would have been equal coverage of the news on the candidates, both the positive and the negative. And even better would have been you not endorsing a candidate, and instead noting that they are both painfully flawed for the position of president of the United States. In taking this stance, you could have then given a fact-based article on where they stand on the issues. That would have been true journalism.
Cynthia Lawrie, Atascadero
